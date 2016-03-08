Exclusive: From Barella to Sensi, the latest on Inter's loan redemptions
26 April at 10:30It will also be a summer of choices on the redemptions for Inter Milan. In particular, those on midfielders have already been made: Stefano Sensi will be bought outright and will not return to Sassuolo, as we have informed you exclusively before. There have never been any doubts and the redemption right will be exercised for 20 million.
But, as learned exclusively by our staff, given the excellent relations between the two clubs and the many young players that interest the Neroverdi, Inter and Sassuolo will evaluate a payment formula spread over time or in which to include some youngsters on loan or similar operations.
Meanwhile, with regard to Nicolo Barella, there is no intention to include Radja Nainggolan in the negotiations. The second instalment of 25 million euros will be paid, as the Nerazzurri are obliged to do so under the contract signed with Cagliari.
The parties consider Nainggolan's case a separate matter and his salary of over 4 million euros makes Cagliari aware that a departure is probable. Moreover, the Sardinians want the 25 million for Barella without altering the conditions with the inclusion of other players.
Fabrizio Romano
Go to comments