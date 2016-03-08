Exclusive: From Cancelo to Demiral, Juve working on sales after De Ligt transfer

After closing the purchase of Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus are planning to sell. Fabio Paratici is working tirelessly every day on the transfer market, waiting for some outgoing player also requested by Maurizio Sarri to reduce a very large group. This is why there are three ongoing negotiations of which at least two can be concluded within the next few days, in addition to the Perin case.



The priority is to make big cash with the sale of Joao Cancelo. Juventus is still working with Manchester City to find a solution between the 60 million euros request and the 40 million plus Danilo offer which is not accepted by Paratici. In the next few days, new contacts are expected to try and find a meeting point.



In the midfield, meanwhile, Sami Khedira is evaluating an offer from Fenerbahce and Juve are hoping to give the green light to get rid of his salary, as the player is no longer a part of the project.



Finally, there will be further talks with AC Milan for Merih Demiral. The Rossoneri are pushing and are ready to make a sacrifice but the transfer formula will be decisive.



Juve do not want to lose the player but Milan are serious about the move and Chiellini's injury does not help to change Paratici's hard-line. At least two of these players will help the Bianconeri to make cash. To date, Demiral is less close to leaving than the other two.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov