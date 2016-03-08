Exclusive: From Cancelo to Higuain and Icardi, the true intentions of Paratici and Marotta

Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici had worked side by side for years, the teacher and the student, creators of an extraordinary Juventus cycle and now separated in two rival clubs.



It is no coincidence that transfer market tensions started from afar: some calls for Ramsey from Inter Milan before the attempts of Juventus for Godin. The summer will be hot but clear positions already filter on the most glaring names circulated in the recent days, from the Nerazzurri as well as the Bianconeri.



Marotta and Paratici have never addressed the Icardi-Dybala swap directly, only through intermediaries, without going further or proceeding in a real negotiation. Both clubs are not convinced that they will take action on this front for reasons linked to evaluations, the salaries of the protagonists and the will of the players, especially Dybala.



It is hard to say if the front can reopen, it must be remembered that the Icardi idea has always been a tease for Fabio Paratici and it will soon be possible to understand more about Juventus' intentions on this front in practical terms.



Meanwhile, in recent days there have been rumours of a possible return of Joao Cancelo to Inter but in fact, the club has never had in-depth contacts for a return of the Portuguese fullback to the San Siro. It would be a costly operation for the Nerazzurri and Juve have never opened to a sale.



However, who was really offered to Inter through intermediaries is Gonzalo Higuain, if he were not redeemed by Chelsea. "Do you want Pipita instead of Icardi?", negative answer and without concrete outlets.



Inter does not count on Higuain for the possible after-Icardi. But in this case, yes, Juventus have been probing the ground even though it was not very productive. To date, it does not seem that any maxi-operation between Inter and Juve will take off, far from it.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov