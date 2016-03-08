Exclusive: From Darmian to Palmieri, countless bargains blocked for Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain's move to Chelsea frees Juventus of great weight, also waiting to define the transfer of Marko Pjaca to Genoa. But in these days there are many operations blocked for the Bianconeri, for different reasons. Fabio Paratici has to deal with players who are not convinced to leave or other issues from here until January 31.



Meanwhile, not long ago Chelsea confirmed to Juventus that Emerson Palmieri is not for sale, despite Paratici asking for information about the player a few days ago. Another blocked deal.



One of Juve's main targets is Matteo Darmian but there is still no final go-ahead. Manchester United have opened to a paid loan deal with a right of redemption but for this move to materialize, Spinazzola, who is not convinced by Bologna, must leave.



But the blocked deals do not end here, because even Bologna have not given their go-ahead for the redemption of Riccardo Orsolini, who would bring 14 million into Juventus' coffers. All firm also on that front and evaluations are in progress, with much depending on Spinazzola, too.



Juventus is also trying to receive a confirmation from Sampdoria on the early redemption of Emil Audero but at the moment it is not a priority for Giampaolo's team. Thus said, many negotiations are blocked or slowed down, with Fabio Paratici obliged to deal with these issues, waiting for Spinazzola and more...

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov