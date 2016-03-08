Exclusive: From Icardi to Gabriel Jesus, Juve in the hunt for a central forward

A central forward. This is what Juventus will have to look for on the transfer market for next season. With a couple of obligatory premises, which united the Bianconeri with all other clubs: it is not known when the current season will end and when the next season will start, nor is it not known how long the market will last or how much money there will be on the market and how crucial the swap deals will be.



Another unknown for Juventus is the situation of Gonzalo Higuain, who is destined to enter the last year of his contract without renewal and perhaps will have another confrontation with the club. In all this, one of Fabio Paratici's missions will be to find a new attacker to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.



Mauro Icardi remains the main objective and the most concrete name. However, Juventus will have to await the final decision of PSG and after that make an offer in the vicinity of 100 million euros, in cash and counterparts (Miralem Pjanic above all, without forgetting Alex Sandro or Mattia De Sciglio. It would be more difficult to agree a deal with Inter Milan but Icardi at Juve is a catchphrase destined to last a long time.



