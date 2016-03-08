Exclusive: From Lukaku to Khedira, he truth about the meeting between Paratici and Pastorello

Face to face in the centre of Milano. On his return from the English mission, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici met Federico Pastorello in the past few hours, who later returned to Monte Carlo late in the evening, the basis of his operations. But what was behind the meeting and what did the parties discuss?



Regarding Romelu Lukaku, Juvets made a disturbing manoeuvre several weeks ago against Inter and the Bianconeri are no longer interested in the Belgian giant. There was no mention of the striker in the meeting and the player is only on the Nerazzurri's radar at the moment.



Pastorello moved in the first person for young players including Anzolin and above all Franco Tongya whose contract renewal was agreed on. But he also discussed the possibility of bringing offers for Sami Khedira, who is on his way out of Juventus.



Arsenal is an idea after Wolverhampton and Fenerbahce made an attempt, something also moved in Ligue 1, while Fiorentina dreams about Sami but knows that the costs of the operation are practically impossible.

Fabrizio Romano