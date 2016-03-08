Exclusive: From Sarri to Chiesa, how Ramadani is helping Juve on the transfer market

Juventus are known to have positive relationships with many powerful agents, from Jorge Mendes on the basis of the deal that brought Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin, to Mino Raiola thanks to Pogba and Moise Kean. Another agent is now closely cooperating with the Bianconeri - Fali Ramadani, a powerful player in the world of football and an intermediary who has been established in international football for years.



He is the agent of, among others, Luka Jovic (just moved to Real Madrid) and Kalidou Koulibaly and is personally taking care of Maurizio Sarri's move to Juventus, as he is looking to free the coach from Chelsea by Monday.



But not only Sarri, Ramadani is also helping Juventus with the deal to bring Federico Chiesa to the Allianz Stadium. The Fiorentina winger gave his word to the Bianconeri for a five-year contract on the basis of a salary of five million euros per season and Ramadani is in the control room for this deal with Fiorentina.



Now Juventus awaits developments on the Sarri front for the former Napoli man to sign a three-year contract with the club and to complete the purchase of Chiesa. And after that? Miralem Pjanic's future is also on the table, as he is also represented by Ramadani.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov