Exclusive: From training delay to argument, the reconstruction of Kessie's exclusion from Juve squad

News that took everyone by surprise: Franck Kessie was excluded from the list of players called up by Stefano Pioli for AC Milan's matchup against Juventas tomorrow. Earlier we published a report from Milannews.it about the choice being a technical one, which is also in line with the club's position. However, as learned exclusively by Calciomercato.com, there were other reasons that led to Pioli making this decision.



The Ivorian midfielder would have shown up late to one of the last training sessions at Milanello. A lack of respect that was not tolerated by Pioli, so much that the coach would have had an argument with the player.



The former Fiorentina and Inter manager decided that Kessie's attitude was not suitable for the preparation of a delicate challenge such as the one against Maurizio Sarri's Juventus, besides an alleged lack of physical and mental brilliance.



A small issue that, however, could open up to different scenarios in view of the January transfer market: Kessie is not considered non-transferable and if a bid of more than 25 million euros should arrive, Milan would consider it.