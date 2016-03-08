Exclusive: From Veretout to Van de Beek, Roma identify De Rossi replacements
10 June at 16:45Serie A giants Roma have now identified a list of players who they feel can replace the departed Daniele de Rossi, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
De Rossi has left the club on a free transfer after the club did not offer the club legend a new deal.
Our Roma correspondent Francesco Balzani believes that Donny van de Beek is currently the club's dream, as the Dutchman continues to draw links with Tottenham and Juventus.
Benfica youngster Florentino is another option, as the 19-year-old impressed for the Portugal Under-20s in the ongoing FIFA Under-20s World Cup. Manchester City have been linked with a move for him.
Atletico Parananense midfielder Bruno Guimaeres is also an option, although not a likely one at all. He has a release clause of 35 million euros and recently signed a new deal till the summer of 2023.
Napoli and Arsenal target Jordan Veretout is also a target, as the Frenchman is looking for a change of air this season. He presents the most realistic option.
Sandro Tonali and Stefano Sensi are also options, but both have been linked with Juventus and AC Milan, who are currently leading the race for both of them. Despite that, the faint hopes still lurk for the giallorossi.
