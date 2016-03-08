Exclusive: From Zaniolo to Higuain, Paratici meets Roma representatives

They hadn't seen each other at the same table for years. Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici met Roma's new sporting director Gianluca Petrachi in the centre of Milano in great secrecy to establish new contacts between the two clubs.



Both representatives also discussed different hypotheses that could evolve into real negotiations. However, at this time, there is nothing concrete and everything is in the phase of planning.



The first idea was linked to Nicolo Zaniolo, whom Juventus follow and continue to target as an opportunity to reinforce the midfield. The Giallorossi will sell their jewel only for a very high offer, while Juventus have already proposed an offer of their own.



According to our information, the Bianconeri wanted to include Gonzalo Higuain in a hypothetical swap deal but the Argentinian does not want to give the ok. Higuain would prefer to leave abroad and to date, Roma is not his priority.



Nevertheless, Zaniolo remains on Paratici's wishlist and in the meantime, he and Petrachi also discussed potential exchange deal involving Mattia Perin, Leonardo Spinazzola and Luca Pellegrini.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov