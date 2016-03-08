Exclusive: Fulham want Chelsea’s Bakayoko on loan; Milan’s position
07 November at 19:45According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato, in recent days Fulham have asked Chelsea about a possible loan for Tiemoue Bakayoko. Bakayoko is currently on loan at AC Milan but has not been playing at the best of his ability – which he has not done since before his move to Chelsea.
However, after Bakayoko’s performance against Udinese, it appears as though he may be given more chances to impress and grow in Milan; with the Frenchman himself saying “the best of me is yet to come.”
Bakayoko will have to really impress the Milan management if they are to use the option to buy. The loan itself has cost Milan €5m and the option-to-buy is at €35m. There will be no change of shirt for Bakayoko in January – with Fulham’s enquiry all but shut down.
Bakayoko will be hoping to impress in the upcoming games for Milan against Real Betis on Thursday and Juventus at the weekend – two must win matches for the Rossoneri.
