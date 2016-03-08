Exclusive: Gaston Pereiro proposed to AC Milan; could arrive for free

The versatile Uruguayan represents a good opportunity for the Rossoneri from an economic point of view. Six months ago, PSV wanted €15m to let go of him, which Milan didn't want to pay. Now, though, the situation has changed completely.

In February, the player will be free to sign a pre-contract with a new team for free, as his contract with the Dutch side expires in the summer. Furthermore, Pereiro dreams of a future in Italy, which is why his agent has proposed his services to more than one team there.

Bologna are also interested in the player, having already discussed a potential transfer with the player's agent. As for Milan, they have memorized the offer and will discuss Pereiro's characteristics with manager Pioli.





For more news, visit our homepage. The player could arrive already in January, though a small financial compensation would have to be paid to PSV.