Exclusive: Gaston Pereiro proposed to AC Milan; could arrive for free
19 November at 12:30Paco Casal, the agent that is used to bringing Uruguayan talents to Italy, has proposed Gaston Pereiro to AC Milan, we can exclusively reveal. The 24-year-old has been offered to the Rossoneri once before, but this time the conditions have changed.
The versatile Uruguayan represents a good opportunity for the Rossoneri from an economic point of view. Six months ago, PSV wanted €15m to let go of him, which Milan didn't want to pay. Now, though, the situation has changed completely.
In February, the player will be free to sign a pre-contract with a new team for free, as his contract with the Dutch side expires in the summer. Furthermore, Pereiro dreams of a future in Italy, which is why his agent has proposed his services to more than one team there.
Bologna are also interested in the player, having already discussed a potential transfer with the player's agent. As for Milan, they have memorized the offer and will discuss Pereiro's characteristics with manager Pioli.
The player could arrive already in January, though a small financial compensation would have to be paid to PSV.
For more news, visit our homepage.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments