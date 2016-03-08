According to what has been learned by calciomercato.com , Rino Gattuso expressed his desire to sign the Chelsea-owned midfielder to bolster his squad. In fact, this approval convinced Leonardo and Maldini to try and close the deal with the English side.

As reported by Sky Italia, an agreement has been reached between Milan and the player, while negotiations with Chelsea are progressing very well. It is believed that the Rossoneri will sign Bakayoko on a season-long loan with an option to buy for €30-35m.

Further reports suggest that once Chelsea have closed a deal for Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic, they will be able to let go of Bakayoko to Milan. The English transfer market closes tomorrow evening, so we can expect updates on the matter soon.

Timouè Bakayoko is getting closer and closer to Milan, with the clubs finding an agreement in principle, according to reports.