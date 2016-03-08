Exclusive: Gattuso's future at AC Milan in doubt
29 March at 19:45"You will know my future in two months. When the league ends I will tell you what I think and what I will do." With these few words, coach Gennaro Gattuso has suddenly questioned his stay on the AC Milan bench.
Developments in some ways surprising, given that the Rossoneri coach has a valid contract for another two years and the results obtained this season - apart from the derby - would lead to his confirmation.
In the pre-Sampdoria press conference, Gattuso often appeared resigned, almost disheartened. He reminded of his mistakes and the difficulty in collecting points in direct clashes on several occasions. He also hinted of always feeling challenged as soon as Romagnoli and co. ran into a half-false step. A situation of which, perhaps, the manager is tired.
Until now it was clear and has been said - to stay on the Milan bench, Gattuso has to bring the Rossoneri back to the Champions League. But after today's press conference, the feeling is that the Champions League may not be enough. That "at the end of the season I will speak" leaves the scenarios open and imagining a farewell of the former midfielder now no longer seems a far-fetched hypothesis.
Marco Demicheli. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov
