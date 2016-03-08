Falcao: The Rossoneri are looking for a new striker ahead of next season and Falcao is once again back on their radar. The sporting director Mirabelli observed him in action in the friendly match between Colombia and Egypt, as well as at Milanello, where Colombia is training ahead of the World Cup.

His salary request of €10m plus bonuses per year could heavily complicate the deal, however, the good relationship with Jorge Mendes would certainly work in favour of Milan.

Werner: The German striker is being monitored by the club. For less than €70m, however, Leipzig wouldn't let him go. Therefore, the potential deal heavily depends on UEFA's decision. He remains more of a dream for the Rossoneri, although he has said that a move would be the only way to become a top striker.

Fellaini: The midfielder's contract expires next month and it could be a perfect fit for Milan. However, much like Falcao, his high salary demands make it very difficult for AC Milan.

Tielemans: After joining Monaco, he has failed to fully convince head coach Jardim. Before he joined the French side, Milan and Inter were very interested in his services. Mirabelli has followed the player since his professional debut, and he continues to monitor the Belgian. A summer move shouldn't' be ruled out for the youngster.

Ruben Dias: Former Benfica sporting director, Nuno Gomes, has earlier revealed that he believes Dias is the best young player of the Portuguese league. His agent is also Jorge Mendes, which would do good for Milan. Benfica would ask for €40m and Dias will have the chance to prove his worth in Russia, with Gattuso watching on.



