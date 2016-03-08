Exclusive: Gazidis and Boban travel to London to meet Elliott, the details

21 June at 12:20
Ivan Gazidis and Zvonimir Boban, AC Milan's Chief Football Officer, left to London this morning from the Linate Airport in Milano where, according to our exclusive sources, the duo will meet the Milan ownership - the hedge fund Elliott.

The technical director Paolo Maldini is not present, probably remained in Milan to take care of transfer market negotiations together with Frederic Massara, the new sporting director of the club.

Thus, the meeting between Boban, Gazidis and Elliott representatives should not be a transfer market meeting, given and considering the absence of Maldini, the head of the sporting area of the club.

In fact, in London, there is the second most important headquarters of Elliott after that of New York. It is expected to be a cognitive meeting for the Croatian manager, together with the mentor Gazidis, with the US company. There will be talks about the situation of the club with regards to the UEFA issue as well as the transfer market budget for the new season.

