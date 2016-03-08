Exclusive: Giampaolo has three games to save Milan job
24 September at 18:45AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo has three games left to save his rossoneri job, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
The Italian joined the club from Sampdoria this summer but the club have not started the season well under him. They have won only two games so far, beating Brescia and Hellas Verona in the second and third games of the campaign.
Our correspondent Daniele Longo claims that Zvonomir Boban and Paolo Maldini are really unhappy with the how season has begun and they have given Giampaolo three more games to show some improvement from the first four outings.
His decision to play Lucas Biglia for Ismael Bennacer and not play Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao as much as they should have played a role in frustrating Boban and Maldini.
The rossoneri have racked up only six points from four games, scoring only twice and that is another cause for worry.
They feel that considering the last few years, Milan don't have too much time to give and they want some changes in the performances in the next three games.
More than that, they demand an improvement in the upcoming game against Torino on Thursday.
