Exclusive: Giampaolo wants Calhanoglu to play the Praet role at AC Milan
11 June at 14:15Serie A giants AC Milan will look to keep Hakan Calhanoglu at the club as would-be new manager Marco Giampaolo sees the Turk as similar to what Dennis Praet was at Sampdoria.
Calhanoglu has struggled during his ongoing stint at Milan as he has failed to capture his Bayer Leverkusen-esque form ever since he joined under Vincenzo Montella.
We exclusively understand that while Milan initally thought that Calhanoglu would be sold, the club are now prepared to keep the Turkish midfielder due to lack of offers that match Milan's valuation for the player.
Not just that, but would-be new manager Marco Giampaolo feels that Calhanoglu will be a key part of his system in the 4-3-1-2 shape. Calhanoglu has hardly been used in his prefered number ten role but he would do so in a 4-3-1-2 shape.
Calhanoglu would be what Praet was for Giampaolo at Sampdoria and he would be handed the chance to reignite his career at the rossoneri.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments