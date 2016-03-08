Exclusive, Grassani: 'Higuain-Chelsea? It's a special case'

Calciomercato.com contacted the lawyer Mattia Grassani, who is an expert in the field of sports law, to ask a few questions about the situation.

If the ban is upheld, can Chelsea then buy Higuain?

"If Chelsea decide to redeem the player in June then FIFA will stop the transfer, as long as the ban isn't delayed by an appeal from the club. It's an interesting case, because it could be an obligation that occurs when certain conditions are met. Therefore, it's all uncertain, as this wouldn't be the club's own choice per say."

Would it be possible for Chelsea to extend the loan, which they have a clause for?

"No, as the decision from FIFA refers to both permanent signings and loans. This would present more problems, as it would be the club's choice."

Earlier today, it was announced that FIFA have handed Chelsea a two-window transfer ban, forbidding the London club from making any signings. Therefore, attention has turned to Higuain, who is only on loan at Stamford Bridge, though with a buy-out clause.