Exclusive: Gremio set price tag for Everton amid AC Milan interest

Everton Soares is getting better by the game. After continuing to perform really well for Gremio, the winger has become a certainty in the Brazilian national team as well. Therefore, as is only natural, he has attracted the interest of several European clubs.

AC Milan are one of these clubs, and it is no mystery that the Rossoneri came close to signing him during Leonardo's era and that a new attempt took place during the summer, just when the Correa talks started to get complicated, our reporter Fabrizio Romano states.

However, the timing wasn't on Milan's side, while the costs of the player (in addition to the complicates ownership of the player) didn't make things easier. Instead, Gremio are negotiating with Everton's for a contract renewal until 2023.

The player is expected to sign a new deal, though the release clause will remain intact: €80m. Of course, if a club comes knocking on their door, then this amount would be negotiable. Everton would like a move to Milan and a deal can be closed at around €45m.