Exclusive: Griezmann and five others, who could be included in Lautaro deal with Barca

The Lautaro Martinez operation between Inter Milan and Barcelona is far from simple. The negotiations started very well and proceeded quickly until the Coronavirus outbreak that changed the cards on the table, as learned by our staff.



This is why the two clubs are currently evaluating their positions. Inter are not feeling the pressure since Lautaro is doing well but for the Nerazzurri, the price must reach 111 million with potential counterparts included. Otherwise, nothing will be done. The signals from Catalonia are strong and clear but which counterparts could be included in a potential deal?



There have been several names circulating in the past weeks. The first one is Antoine Griezmann who, however, has a salary close to 18 million euros which makes him more of a problem than a solution for Inter. Meanwhile, the club is not particularly convinced by Nelson Semedo and Carlos Alena but nothing can be excluded.



Arturo Vidal, however, is seen as a separate matter. The management does not intend to include him in the Lautaro deal. As of today, the negotiation for the Chilean has not resumed and we await to see what will happen.



Arthur is a name greatly appreciated and Inter have wanted him since his Gremio days but in this case, Barcelona want more than 50 million for the Brazilian. Another name that should be kept an eye on is Junior Firpo, who has the qualities and intrigues Inter and Antonio Conte, at the right economic conditions.

Fabrizio Romano