Exclusive: Gustavo Gomez set for Boca Juniors switch

CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Gustavo Gomez is very close to sealing a move away from AC Milan this summer.



The 25-year-old Gomez joined Milan from Lanus in the summer of 2016 but has failed to make a spot in the first team his own. This season, the defender has played only ten minutes for Milan and that came in the UEFA Europa League early in the season.



CalcioMercato understand that Boca Juniors have offered a fee in the region of six million dollars to the rossoneri, with the club likely to sell the player.



Milan have asked for a couple of days to reflect on the offer and the deal could be made official by the end of this week.



Gomez's agent Augusto Paraja was present in Milan to present the club Boca's offer after attempts to sign the player failed back in January.

