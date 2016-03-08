Exclusive: Hellas Verona are a gold mine - Inter, Juve, Milan, Napoli all on alert
09 February at 11:20A gold mine. This is what we can describe Hellas Verona as, at least for the time being. This season, it's a squad that has left the whole world of Italian football perplexed. Yesterday, they managed to beat Juventus by two goals to one, and not by chance, it must be said.
So, who are expected to leave at the end of the season? As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, Amrabat has already been promised to Fiorentina for €20m plus bonuses. Hellas signed the midfielder on loan with an option to buy at just €3m.
Rrahmani will join Napoli for a fee of €14m, which is €13m more than Hellas paid for him in the summer. However, it doesn't end there: other nuggets of gold will come out of the Verona mine, Kumbulla being one of these.
The defender proved his talent against Juventus, and Inter have had the 'yes' of the player for weeks now. However, Napoli don't intend to give up easily in the race. It will be a tough challenge, but the Nerazzurri are ready to press.
Pessina is another player that could move, although he's owned by Atalanta. Juventus have been informed and Milan are also keeping tabs, having raised him in their youth academy.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments