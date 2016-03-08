Exclusive: Here is how much Caldara costed for AC Milan
04 May at 09:55Exact numbers and figures have emerged for as to how much AC Milan spent in their signing of Mattia Caldara last summer.
The Italian defender sustained another disappointing injury to his knee two days ago and days after making his first league start for the club, his season now seems to be over. This is the third injury that Caldara has faced so far this season, ever since he arrived from Juventus.
Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano exclusively understand that Milan have to pay a total of 35 million euros to Juventus for Caldara, who arrived at the club as part of the deal that saw Leonardo Bonucci rejoin Juve last summer.
This will be paid in two installments of 17.5 million euros, out of which one has already been paid last summer. The second installment of the same amount is set to be paid by the rossoneri in the upcoming summer.
This will see Juve gain a profit of 22 million euros in the deal.
Despite all the recent injury problems for Caldara, Milan still trust him as the club's future star defender and will protect their investment for a long time and will continue to believe in him.
The departure of Cristian Zapata will help him play more next season and with the Euros coming up next year, it will only help his hopes of playing for Italy in the tournament under Roberto Mancini, who rates him very highly too.
Go to comments