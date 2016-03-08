Exclusive: Here is what Conte really thinks of Gabigol
25 September at 15:45Inter boss Antonio Conte has already decided what he has to do with Gabigol, with the Brazilian's loan spell ending in January.
Very few people in professional football are scoring as much as Gabigol right now. The Inter loanee has been tearing it up in Brazil, ever since he was sent to Santos initially and then to Flamengo. He has appeared 16 times in the league, scoring 17 times and assisting four times.
We understand that Conte doesn't really have plans to insert too many new players in a settled side, as things stand.
He has made it clear to the club's directors and to Beppe Marotta that he doesn't plan on making too many bets on new enforcements or those like Gabigol.
While he respects how well Gabigol has played, but he also knows that he has disappointed at Inter in the past. His inclusion would risk complications and could destroy the perfect balance of the current side.
Conte would give a green light if any deals for the Brazilian are agreed in the next few months.
