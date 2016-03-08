Exclusive: Here is when Icardi will be told to leave Inter, Dybala swap the biggest option
10 June at 15:35Serie A giants Inter will soon let Mauro Icardi know about the club's decision to sell him this summer and a swap with Paulo Dybala remains the biggest option, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Our correspondent Pasquale Guarro understands that Icardi and Wanda Nara have not left for their vacations meaning a vital meeting in the player's future at the club is about to arrive.
That meeting takes place on the 30th of June and it will be held face to face at the headquarters of the club with Beppe Marotta and Zhang.
While Icardi wants to stay at the club, he will still be told that he will be sold in the summer. While Napoli, Roma and Man Utd remain options that are fading, the only genuine option for Icardi's exit seems a possible swap with Juventus for Paulo Dybala.
Juve are still a realistic option for Icardi and Dybala is valued at 70 million euros, much like the Inter striker. A deal will be complex and it is only an idea, as things stand.
It seems as though only Juventus can change Icardi's mind about leaving Inter, as Dybala himself wants to leave.
