Exclusive: Here is when Pellegrini arrives for Juventus medical

29 June at 19:05
Serie A giants Juventus are now set to sign Luca Pellegrini from Roma and the medical is scheduled for Sunday.

Juve and Roma have already agreed a deal which will see them swap Pellegrini and Leonardo Spinazzola. Juventus will also receive 10 million euros in the deal which is very close to completion.

We understand that Pellegrini's medical will happen tomorrow, as Spinazzola has already completed his Roma medical and is now signing a three-year deal with the giallorossi.

Last details of Juventus' agreement for Pellegrini were finalised today and the player's agents are now just waiting for the contract to be delivered to them and the deal to be done.

Spinazzola was valued at 25 million euros by Juve, while Roma valued Pellegrini at around 15 million euros and that is why the bianconeri are getting 10 million euros in the deal.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.