Exclusive: Here is when Pellegrini arrives for Juventus medical
29 June at 19:05Serie A giants Juventus are now set to sign Luca Pellegrini from Roma and the medical is scheduled for Sunday.
Juve and Roma have already agreed a deal which will see them swap Pellegrini and Leonardo Spinazzola. Juventus will also receive 10 million euros in the deal which is very close to completion.
We understand that Pellegrini's medical will happen tomorrow, as Spinazzola has already completed his Roma medical and is now signing a three-year deal with the giallorossi.
Last details of Juventus' agreement for Pellegrini were finalised today and the player's agents are now just waiting for the contract to be delivered to them and the deal to be done.
Spinazzola was valued at 25 million euros by Juve, while Roma valued Pellegrini at around 15 million euros and that is why the bianconeri are getting 10 million euros in the deal.
