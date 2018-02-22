Exclusive: Higuain close to Juve departure, Icardi unlikely to replace him

CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Serie A giants Juventus will find it very tough to sign Mauro Icardi this summer, with Gonzalo Higuain all but set to leave the Turin based side.



The 25-year-old Icardi has become one of the best strikers in the world right now and his performances have attracted interest from European clubs. This season, he was joint top scorer in the Serie A with Ciro Immobile, scoring 29 times in the league.



with Gonzalo Higuain's chances of leaving Juventus increasing.



It is said that Juventus are willing to sell Higuain this summer and will not reject an offer that the player likes, with Chelsea interested in him.



While Icardi is being eyed as a replacement for his Argentine teammate, it is very unlikely that the striker to sold to the bianconeri. The Old Lady know that Icardi's 100 million euros release clause applies only to foreign clubs but Inter will not sell the player to Juventus and they are very firm about it.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)