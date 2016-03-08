Exclusive: Higuain to land in Italy today to decide future
29 July at 09:35Calciomercato exclusively understand that Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is set to arrive in Italy today to make a firm decision about his future.
Both AC Milan and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Argentine, who is set to leave Juventus this summer and could probably be included in a swap deal with the rossoneri involving Leonardo Bonucci.
It is understood that Higuain won't arrive in Italy alone and he will be accompanied by his brother-agent Nicolas, who is set to be a vital part of the negotiations.
Higuain wants a wage of about 8 million euros a season and has not agreed personal terms with AC Milan yet, but the presence of his brother in Italy will speed up negotiations and tie up loose ends of a possible deal.
Chelsea are waiting in the background, as things, if a deal with Milan doesn't work out and Higuain too would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge and the next two or three days will be vital to decide Higuain's future.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
