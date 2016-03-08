Exclusive: How Everton Soares to Milan has changed and the intentions of Gremio

Everton Soares was a protagonist of Brazil at the Copa America, once again confirming his qualities, talent and effectiveness. He is a player that AC Milan have been following for a long time and Leonardo had practically set up the operation with Gremio before the player's exposure, as he did with Flamengo for Paqueta but without yet being able to define all the agreements.



After that, however, the Brazilian director stook a step back, left his job with the Rossoneri and the lack of qualification for the Champions League changed everything for Everton to Milan.



At the moment, the club is denying the possibility to make a relaunch for the player. There has been no new attempt and Gremio are proposing their star to other top European clubs.



Everton is not a priority for Maldini and Massara, as it is a question of very high costs but also of having understood that the Brazilian club wants to start an auction. The player's boom withe the Selecao has attracted the attention of many clubs, with Arsenal being the latest one.



The request if 40 million euros plus bonuses, an expensive investment for Milan who, as of now, prefer to make different choices and not participate in Gremio's auction.



Everton would like to move to Milan and he has never denied, with or without Leonardo. However, right not it is a completely closed chapter and a deal could be materialized only in the event of a change in the economic conditions.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov