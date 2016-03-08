Exclusive: How Inter tried to steal Ramsey from under Juventus' nose

Aaron Ramsey is a Juventus player. The player signed with the Bianconeri as a free agent, with the player already having undergone medical visits in Madrid. The Arsenal man was a player very much appreciated by many other teams, including Serie A rivals Inter Milan who really tried hard to bring the Welshman to the San Siro.



It is not a coincidence that Juventus tried to get in between Diego Godin and Inter; it was a response to the Nerazzurri attempt for Ramsey. Sporting director Piero Ausilio had more than one dialogue with the agent of the player, studying a proposal for the midfielder.



Inter tried until PSG and Juventus used unattainable economic arguments in terms of salary (over 6 million per year and a rich signing fee) that led the Bianconeri to the finish line, overtaking the French champions as well as Inter, who did everything possible and really wanted Ramsey and will have to be happy with Godin only, who was a target for Paratici as well.



These were market plots where Giuseppe Marotta has nothing to do with it in first person. The negotiations for Ramsey started much earlier as well as that for Godin. There was no direct influence of Marotta on these two operations at no cost.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov