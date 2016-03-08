Exclusive: How Juventus failed to overtake Inter in the race for Godin

Diego Godin is a promised spouse of Inter. The operation is now concluded and the official announcement will arrive soon. The Uruguayan defender has already carried out the medical visits in great secrecy in Milano at the end of December and has signed the precontracts with Inter for two years with an option for a third.



However, Italian rivals Juventus, his opponent in the Champions League, tried to insert themselves in the operation in the race in a surprising manner. In December, when Giuseppe Marotta joined Inter, the market challenge with Paratici for Godin was unleashed.



Juventus were in contact with Godin's agents for a long time, it is not a story of a few days ago but when the deal for the Uruguayan really took shape. The Bianconeri relaunched, offering a two-year contract at figures above 3 million per year.



Godin refused, he had given his word to Inter and Juve's countermove arrived only when the deal was practically done by the Ausilio-Marotta duo.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov