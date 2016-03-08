Exclusive: How Juventus took advantage of the PSG-Raiola tension in race for De Ligt

Leonardo can change the destiny of Juventus. Just a month ago he was at the helm of AC Milan and his return to Paris Saint-Germain changed the cards in the Matthijs de Ligt operation in a decisive manner.



PSG had practically closed the purchase of the Dutch international: there was a total agreement with Ajax, with agent Raiola on the commissions and the approval of the player was already there.



However, after Leonardo took over Antero Henrique's place, the agreements and pacts in the e Ligt deal changed. Raiola took it very badly and was outraged, counting on having closed the deal with PSG



The French champions are still very serious about the defender. Leonardo wants the player and he is trying to mediate with Raiola and reiterated his willingness to sign the player.



But in the meantime, Fabio Paratici took advantage of the tension between PSG and Raiola and contacted the super agent along with Pavel Nedved. Juventus are offering 70/75 million euros to Ajax and a five-year contract worth 12 million net per season to de Ligt, with potential bonuses.



A convincing assault and now the player is open to a move to Italy, even after Cristiano Ronaldo told him to join the Serie A champions after Portugal-Holland. Juventus are seriously pushing for the player and it is no longer a dream. PSG are not giving up, while Barcelona is in the background. Twists are not to be ruled out. The race is open for the Ajax superstar.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov