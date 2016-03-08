Calciomercato understand that Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic had agreed a move to Juventus earlier this summer before coming close to penning a Lazio contract extension.Milinkovic-Savic was one of the most in-demand midfielders in the world this past summer, as the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea had been linked with a move for the Serbian.We exclusively understand that Juventus had agreed a fee for Milinkovic Savic back in June, but Lazio sent the offer back late in attempt to ask for more as they believed that Juve will offer a higher price than the previously offered 80 million euros.Milinkovic-Savic was keen on a move, but Juve's new offer never came and they signed Cristiano Ronaldo instead.Weeks after the offer from Juventus and the initial agreement, Milinkovic-Savic was told that he will not be sold and he was convinced into penning an agreement as no offers came following that.The Serbian will soon sign an agreement at Lazio till the summer of 2023 and his new deal will hand him a wage hike of 3 million euros.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus-Pandey17)