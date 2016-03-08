Juventus nearly had one of Italy’s wonderkids in their hand, but lost him in January, CM can reveal.

Everyone knows what happened afterwards: Genoa, his former team, held them off expecting an offer from Monaco, who signed him for €30m plus bonuses.

Pellegri netted his first Ligue 1 goal at the weekend at only 17 years old, picking a defender (Jules Koundé) before firing a beauty past Benoit Costil.

Yet Romano reveals that back in January (on the 26th, to be exact), Pellegri (who made his Serie A debut aged 15) had agreed to move to Juventus, and was agreeing to a five-year deal with the Bianconeri.

Juventus and Genoa were ready to meet at the Football League’s offices to confirm the €10m deal… only for Genoa president Enrico Preziosi to insist on waiting for offers.

Monaco, who have also bagged Serie A players like Keita Baldé and Antonio Barreca recently, were there to pounce.