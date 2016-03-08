Calciomercato exclusively understand the Serie A giants AC Milan's move for Alvaro Morata had fallen through because of a change in the rossoneri's ownership issues.Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 60 million euros. While he did score 11 times in his debut Premier League season, Morata failed to impress in front of goal and there were suggestions that he would leave the Stamford Bridge based side last summer.Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano understands that Morata's move to Milan had fallen through this past summer because of a change in ownership following ownership and financial issues.It is said that Morata was keen on a move to the rossoneri not just this summer, but last summer as well. But the Blues had come with a higher fee for the Spaniard, who them had to move to the Premier League.This past summer though, Morata was indeed looking to leave Chelsea after a frustrating opening season. He saw a return to Italy a priority and had agreed a move to Milan, but the take over of the Elliot Management at the San Siro saw the switch fall through.Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)