Exclusive: How much AC Milan would have to pay for Sensi in June

"In January he won't leave," a promise which Sassuolo kept as Stefano Sensi remained at the club despite the efforts of AC Milan to sign the midfielder.

It has been revealed that the Rossoneri's sporting director, Leonardo, carried out serious attempts for Sensi whose characteristics reminds the Brazilian of Verratti, who was signed by the director for PSG in 2012. The midfielder is also on Leonardo's wish list for the quality-price ratio.

As learned by Calciomercato.com , in the last days, the management of Sassuolo informed Milan of the price tag that could soon rise. To date, Sensi is valued at €25m, while the operation could be decreased in terms of the fee as the Neroverdi like Milan's Plizzari.

Therefore, for June, Leonardo intends to make yet another attempt by offering technical counterparts in the deal. By the looks of it, Sensi has already accepted a potential move, as well.

By Fabrizio Romano, translated by Isak Möller.