Exclusive: How much Morata really cost Chelsea & why he could return to Juve
24 May at 09:20Juventus’ director of football Fabio Paratici met Alvaro Morata in Milan yesterday afternoon sparking new hopes among Juve fans that the Spaniard will make return to the Stadium in the summer.
Morata played for two seasons in Turin where he probably had the best time in his career so far. Chelsea reportedly signed him for a fee close to € 80 million last summer but Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the player’s real price-tag was in the region of € 60/70 million.
No coincidence Roman Abramovich would be open to sell the Spaniard for a similar fee. The Old Lady, however, would match the player’s price-tag only with a two-year loan deal with option to buy.
Morata is not happy anymore in London and would be very happy to make Juventus return. Yesterday’s meeting in Milan was not casual as Juventus are working to take the player back to Turin although Beppe Marotta revealed last week that it’ll be very complicated for Juve to seal the transfer of the talented Spanish striker.
Go to comments