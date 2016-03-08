Exclusive: How new Man Utd striker could have ended up at Inter
06 February at 11:00At the end of the transfer window, Odion Ighalo was presented as Manchester United's new surprise signing, which was completed on deadline day. Solskjaer needed a striker and the Ighalo idea took just a few hours, as the player wanted to join the Red Devils.
Still, Ighalo could have been Inter's unexpected signing. The striker was also probed by Antonio Conte, having already played in Serie A before with Udinese. Furthermore, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, the relations with the player's agent are very good.
However, a high salary blocked the operation that didn't take off, but Ighalo's name was surprisingly among those considered by Inter as a final opportunity, before deciding with Conte himself to stay with the current squad without bringing in a striker.
The Manchester United blitz then made sure that the Old Trafford side overtook Tottenham in the race, thus securing Ighalo's return to the Premier League.
