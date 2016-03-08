Exclusive: How Paratici blocked a last-minute purchase for Juve and the reason behind it

No last-minute transfers. The signing of Martin Caceres to replace Mehdi Benatia remained the only operation of Juventus in the winter transfer market, in addition to the purchase of Aaron Ramsey booked for next summer.



But in reality, sporting director Fabio Paratici made a final decision during that night that preceded the last day of the market: no purchases in the last hours, despite Chiellini's injury. A clear choice behind the choice for the defence, and not only.



In fact, Juventus decided not to sign another defender due to the injury of their captain not being too serious. Bruno Alves would have cost 2 million to then keep the player for only 6 months.



Paratici also did not want to spend 3 million for an expensive loan for Vida, while all other operations were deemed impractical. After a discussion with Allegri, it was decided to rely on the current defence. The coach did not consider a new investment necessary, if not a high level one.



However, there is more. In the last 48 hours of the market, two young and strong midfielders were proposed to Juventus. Interesting and prospective business to reinforce a department often plagued by injuries (especially Khedira).



But Paratici gave a clear answer: no, thank you. The reason for this is that the Bianconeri were not interested in purchasing players who do not give the team a jump in quality, with the addition of Caceres being an emergency solution. A very specific choice in a market where Juventus preferred not to intervene. It will be the field to answer the questions.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov