Exclusive: Ibra’s messages to AC Milan
04 October at 10:00AC Milan are tracking Zlatan Ibrahimovic and could sign him again in the winter transfer window. The former Manchester United star could have been a possible reinforcement for the Rossoneri last summer when Leonardo tried to persuade him to join the San Siro hierarchy.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, Ibra and Leonardo had had many chats about the player possibly returning to AC Milan. The Los Angeles Galaxy star is on very good terms with both Leonardo and Gattuso who wanted to sign him before Gonzalo Higuain swapped Juventus with AC Milan last summer.
Leonardo and the former Juve and Inter striker are still in talks. The Rossoneri may need a back-up for Gonzalo Higuain and Ibrahimovic’s contract expires in 2020. Leonardo is tempted to take him to the San Siro even if, right now, the two parties have not begun talks regarding Ibra’s return.
The former Sweden striker was a temptation last summer and it’s an idea for the winter but no transfer talks between the two parties have begun yet.
