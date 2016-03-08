Exclusive: Ibrahimovic agrees to join AC Milan
26 December at 16:50Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has agreed to join Italian Serie A giants AC Milan in the January transfer window.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31st.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that the former Sweden international has finally agreed for a move to the Milan-based club in the near future on a six-month contract worth of €3 million with an option to extend it for another 12 months.
If the deal will go through, Ibrahimovic will be coming back to the San Siro after the gap of eight long years.
Previously, the former Manchester United striker represented Milan in 85 matches in all competitions where he managed to score 56 goals along with providing 24 assists.
Ibrahimovic has a vast experience of playing in the Serie A as he has also represented Juventus and Inter Milan in the past.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments