Exclusive: Icardi and the offer of Juventus; the background

03 September at 09:30
​Mauro Icardi's move to PSG certainly wasn't easy. The operation took off within a few days and ended in the last hours, a race against time which ended well thanks to the huge contract offer: €7m plus bonuses first season then €10m plus bonuses, we have learned.
 
As the saga has been concluded, both Inter and Icardi are happy with the outcome. However, how close did the Argentine striker come to joining Juventus? The Bianconeri's idea was clear, they wanted to try for Icardi in case of the sale of Dybala to PSG, which was linked to Neymar's future.
 
In other words, had Neymar left for Barcelona, then he certainly would have sparked a domino effect. Paratici and Juve were ready to offer €60m plus €10m in bonuses for the striker, though it never materialized as a result of Dybala's stay, we have learned.
 
Therefore, there were a lot of ifs and buts involved in Icardi's eventual move to the Turin side, which is probably why Icardi decided to scrap his priority in favour of the French side.

By Fabrizio Romano, translated by the English staff. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.