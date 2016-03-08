Exclusive: Icardi and the offer of Juventus; the background

As the saga has been concluded, both Inter and Icardi are happy with the outcome. However, how close did the Argentine striker come to joining Juventus? The Bianconeri's idea was clear, they wanted to try for Icardi in case of the sale of Dybala to PSG, which was linked to Neymar's future.

In other words, had Neymar left for Barcelona, then he certainly would have sparked a domino effect. Paratici and Juve were ready to offer €60m plus €10m in bonuses for the striker, though it never materialized as a result of Dybala's stay, we have learned.





By Fabrizio Romano, translated by the English staff. Therefore, there were a lot of ifs and buts involved in Icardi's eventual move to the Turin side, which is probably why Icardi decided to scrap his priority in favour of the French side.

​Mauro Icardi's move to PSG certainly wasn't easy. The operation took off within a few days and ended in the last hours, a race against time which ended well thanks to the huge contract offer: €7m plus bonuses first season then €10m plus bonuses, we have learned.