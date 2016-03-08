Exclusive: Icardi considering knee surgery, while Marotta calls Wanda

The face-to-face meeting with Spalletti did not produce the desired result. Mauro Icardi is not coming back. The Argentinian has reiterated to his coach that the pain in the knee has not disappeared and the distance between the parties is now unbridgeable.



However, soon there may be a new meeting, this time between Mauro Icardi and Steven Zhang, the young president of the club, who will try to settle the matter upon his return to Italy.



The former captain intends to speak directly with him before expressing himself definitively on the future. At the moment, the idea of Icardi is clear enough: knee surgery that would allow him to find a new starting line when in June it will be necessary to understand if the streets, as it seems obvious at the moment, will divide or not between him and Inter.



This is the choice, for now provisional, of the Argentinian attacker but first, he will try to have the last confrontation with Zhang. Meanwhile, Giuseppe Marotta, most likely today, will call Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara to try to soften the positions after yesterday's confrontation with Luciano Spalletti, who further stiffened Icardi, who was expecting a completely different approach from the former Roma man.

