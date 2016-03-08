Exclusive: Icardi entourage left frustrated by Inter
04 June at 09:55CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that the entourage of Mauro Icardi has been left frustrated at Inter Milan's unwillingness to extend the Argentine's contract.
The 25-year-old Icardi has become one of the best strikers in the world right now and his performances for the nerazzurri has helped him attract interest from a host of clubs across Europe. This season, Icardi found the back of the net 29 times and helped the club finish fourth in the Serie A.
CalcioMercato can understand that Icardi's entourage is annoyed at Inter for not offering the player any new deal, despite their attempts to do the same.
Icardi's wife-agent Wanda Nara is intent on making sure that Icardi signs a new deal at Inter, but the club have not responded to any attempts of theirs to hand the player a new deal.
No offers for Icardi have come in yet and it is believed that Inter will only hand the player the new contract once offers start coming in. They will see if someone does meet the player's 110 million euros release clause and might even sell him if a suitable offer arrives.
Wanda Nara was promised of talks with the club before Icardi went on a vacation, but Inter are in no hurry to offer a new deal. Not until an offer for him arrives.
Kaustubh Pandey
