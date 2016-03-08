Exclusive: Icardi release clause expires, talks about new contract expected soon
16 July at 09:30Calciomercato exclusively understand that Mauro Icardi's release clause has now expired and Inter are set to hold talks with the player over a new contract.
Icardi has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Real Madrid over the last few weeks and has become one of the best strikers in the world because of his performances for Inter. He scored 29 times in the Serie A last season and was the joint top-scorer with Lazio's Ciro Immobile.
Calciomercato can exclusively report that Icardi's release clause of 110 million euros for foreign clubs expired yesterday and with the player intent on staying at Inter, talks about a new contract are to be held soon.
Clubs will have to directly deal with Inter and will have to bend to their demands, if they want to sign Icardi, who feels very connected and wanted at Inter, despite interest from potential suitors.
Wanda Nara will meet with Inter to discuss a new contract for Icardi and the player will want a higher salary than the 5.5 million euros a season he currently earns.
The renewal could modify Icardi's release clause and he is expected to have a higher release clause, with the sum expected to be about 160 million euros.
