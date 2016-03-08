Exclusive: Icardi very close to Inter stay, release clause set to expire
08 July at 09:15CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that the release clause in Mauro Icardi's contract is set to expire next week and the player is very much willing to stay at the club this summer.
Icardi has become one of the best strikers in the world and his performances for Inter have attracted interest from clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea already.
CalcioMercato exclusively understand that the 110 million euros release clause in Icardi's contract is set to expire next weekend and that will bring him closer to an Inter Milan stay.
The release clause is valid for foreign clubs only and after its expiry, they'd have to pay more than that to Inter, who are calm about the situation and could reward the player a new deal.
It is said that Icardi is enthusiastic about the signings that the nerazzurri have made this summer, with the club still pondering over terms of a contract for the Argentine.
This has ruled out Juventus' move for Icardi and even the idea of a swap deal with Gonzalo Higuain this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
