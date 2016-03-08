Exclusive: Inter, a hard line with Perisic as Marotta warns the Arsenal target

The time for discounts is over. After the management of the Nainggolan case a month ago, Inter has chosen the hard-line also in relation to Ivan Perisic, who has asked to be sold to the Premier League as soon as the opportunity to join Arsenal arose. Perisic is capricious, Inter is tired of his behaviour. The transfer of the Croatian on loan will absolutely not happen and if he moves from the club, it will only be on a permanent deal. At this point, Inter would greet him with discrete relief.



Yesterday evening, the Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta reiterated the version of the management to the player, who continues with his 'stomach ache' to leave Inter immediately. Regardless of the complaints, Perisic will not leave unless Inter has 35/40 million euros guaranteed in their coffers.



However, the club demands maximum professionalism from him, as he has received only loan offers with an option to buy at the end of the season, with Arsenal being the main club interested. The signal of Inter was clear and hard, received by Ivan a few hours ago: his negative attitude does not keep anyone in check. Without the money guaranteed, he will remain at the club and there is no alternative possibility.



Persic has taken note and understood that the way out is far from open. A delicate case in which Inter has set their new hard-line, with icing: no increase in salary or a new contract. Suning do not intend to make Perisic happy with this method. On the contrary, the club will only think about this, if the results will be seen in the field.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov