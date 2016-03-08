Exclusive: Inter and Fiorentina working on player exchange

22 August at 21:45
Inter Milan have increased their pursuit of Fiorentina full-back Cristiano Biraghi, to the extent where the axis is now increasingly hot as the Nerazzurri look to get the deal over the line.

In fact, a meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Milan, between Inter and Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade, as the two clubs look to strike a deal. The current hypothesis is a player swap of sorts, with Brazilian full-back Dalbert heading to Florence to replace Fiorentina's Biraghi.

Biraghi would therefore head in the other direction to join Inter, albeit on a proposed loan basis. The current belief is that it will be an exchange of loans, with obligations to purchase the players permanently included. Dalbert had originally stated his intentions to join Ligue 1 side Nice but no offer is on the table from the French team and the Brazilian is now ready to listen to the Viola proposal.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.