Exclusive: Inter and Fiorentina working on player exchange
22 August at 21:45Inter Milan have increased their pursuit of Fiorentina full-back Cristiano Biraghi, to the extent where the axis is now increasingly hot as the Nerazzurri look to get the deal over the line.
In fact, a meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Milan, between Inter and Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade, as the two clubs look to strike a deal. The current hypothesis is a player swap of sorts, with Brazilian full-back Dalbert heading to Florence to replace Fiorentina's Biraghi.
Biraghi would therefore head in the other direction to join Inter, albeit on a proposed loan basis. The current belief is that it will be an exchange of loans, with obligations to purchase the players permanently included. Dalbert had originally stated his intentions to join Ligue 1 side Nice but no offer is on the table from the French team and the Brazilian is now ready to listen to the Viola proposal.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments