Exclusive: Inter and Juve on alert as Chelsea put Christensen on the market, the details

Good news for anyone looking for a central defender in the final hours of the transfer market. Chelsea have, in fact, told the agent of Andreas Christensen that they are open to send the player on loan today.



Maurizio Sarri confirmed at his press conference that the player is strangely agitated and the market is definitely the keystone of his nervousness. The London-based club is now open to loaning the player but only for a certain fee. Chelsea are demanding 7 million euros for the loan of the Danish prospect.



The centre-back has been repeatedly followed and approached by numerous clubs, also in Italy. Inter and Juventus are two teams to which the player has been proposed during the last months, as both teams are looking for reinforcements in the defensive department for two different reasons.



Juventus have lost Mehdi Benatia (gone to Qatar) and are considering inserting another defender in the team due to the injuries of Bonucci and Barzagli. Inter, on the other hand, are trying to deal with Joao Miranda's discontent, who has asked to be sold. However, the Nerazzurri do not intend to accept offers before having a substitute in their hands, which is why Christensen could be a last-minute option for both teams.



Emanuele Tramacere. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov